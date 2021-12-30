CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Simmons leads Abilene Christian over Utah Valley 80-76

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 10:46 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Airion Simmons had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian stretched its win streak to 10 games, narrowly beating Utah Valley 80-76 on Thursday night.

The game was the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Cameron Steele had 17 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (10-2, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Blaze Nield scored a career-high 27 points plus 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (9-4, 0-1). Fardaws Aimaq added 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Le’Tre Darthard had 13 points.

