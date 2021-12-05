CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Silver scores 20 to…

Silver scores 20 to lift Austin Peay past Milligan 98-55

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver tied his career high with 20 points as Austin Peay rolled past Milligan 98-55 on Sunday.

Silver hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 17 points for Austin Peay (4-3). Alec Woodard added 12 points. Carlos Paez had 11 points.

Sami Sanad had 17 points for the Buffaloes. Jackson Gabriel added 10 points. Josh Thomas had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up