CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Sills lifts Arkansas St.…

Sills lifts Arkansas St. past UAPB 84-73

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills scored a career-high 25 points as Arkansas State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-73 on Wednesday night. Marquis Eaton added 22 points for the Red Wolves.

Norchad Omier had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas State (6-2). Caleb Fields added 13 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Brandon Brown scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Golden Lions (1-10). Dequan Morris added 19 points. Trey Sampson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up