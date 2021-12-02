CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Siena looks for home win vs Manhattan

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Manhattan (5-1, 0-0) vs. Siena (2-5, 0-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its fifth straight win over Manhattan at Times Union Center. The last victory for the Jaspers at Siena was a 51-47 win on Feb. 2, 2018.

SAVVY SENIORS: Siena has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jackson Stormo, Anthony Gaines, Andrew Platek and Nick Hopkins have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 45 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jose Perez has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last five games. Perez has accounted for 19 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Siena is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 66.

BEHIND THE ARC: Siena’s Colby Rogers has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 43.1 percent of them, and is 13 of 39 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaspers 17th among Division I teams. The Siena offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Saints 277th, nationally).

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

