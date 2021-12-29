CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Shumate carries Toledo past…

Shumate carries Toledo past W. Michigan 83-56

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 83-56 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Rollins added 20 points for the Rockets. Rollins also had five steals.

Both teams were playing their first Mid-American Conference game of the season.

Ra’Heim Moss had six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Setric Millner Jr., who was second on the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (4-8, 0-1). Markeese Hastings added nine points and 18 rebounds. Titus Wright had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Military housing advocacy group sees miles of work ahead after Balfour Beatty plea

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up