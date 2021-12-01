CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » SHSU battles Schreiner

SHSU battles Schreiner

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Schreiner vs. Sam Houston (2-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats will be taking on the Mountaineers of Division III Schreiner. Sam Houston lost 73-57 to Texas in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Savion Flagg has averaged 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Sam Houston. Demarkus Lampley has complemented Flagg with 11.1 points per game.NIFTY FLAGG: Flagg has connected on 37 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also converted 34.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearkats put up 64.9 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up