SHSU battles Hardin-Simmons

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Hardin-Simmons vs. Sam Houston (3-7)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats are set to battle the Cowboys of Division III Hardin-Simmons. Sam Houston lost 65-55 at North Texas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Savion Flagg has averaged 19 points and 8.2 rebounds this year for Sam Houston. Demarkus Lampley has complemented Flagg with 12.5 points per game.FEATHERY FLAGG: Through nine games, Sam Houston’s Savion Flagg has connected on 36.5 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 29.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bearkats put up 64.9 points per matchup in those seven contests.

