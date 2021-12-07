Sherman, WVU host No. 15 UConn

No. 15 UConn (8-1) vs. West Virginia (7-1) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

No. 15 UConn (8-1) vs. West Virginia (7-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as R.J. Cole and No. 15 UConn will go up against Taz Sherman and West Virginia. Cole is averaging 20.6 points over the last five games. Sherman has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: West Virginia’s Sherman has averaged 21 points while Sean McNeil has put up 10.5 points. For the Huskies, Cole has averaged 16.3 points and 4.4 assists while Adama Sanogo has put up 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cole has had his hand in 43 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 59.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has an assist on 32 of 85 field goals (37.6 percent) over its previous three outings while UConn has assists on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UConn defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.2 percent, the 16th-best mark in the country. West Virginia has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent from the field through eight games (ranked 269th).

