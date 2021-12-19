CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Sherfield sparks Nevada to 68-63 victory over LMU

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 1:44 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield totaled 24 points and four assists and Nevada turned back Loyola Marymount 68-63 on Saturday night.

Sherfield made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 foul shots for the Wolf Pack (6-4). Will Baker pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds, while Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 10.

Keli Leaupepe sank five 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Lions (6-5). Dameane Douglas tallied 13 points and nine rebounds, while Eli Scott contributed 12 points, seven boards and six assists.

