Sherfield, Nevada host Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (10-2) vs. Nevada (6-4) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

Grand Canyon (10-2) vs. Nevada (6-4)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon will take on Grant Sherfield and Nevada. Blacksher has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Sherfield is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Grand Canyon’s Holland Woods, Gabe McGlothan and Taeshon Cherry have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Antelopes scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 63.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Nevada has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Grand Canyon has assists on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 39.7 percent, ranking the Antelopes sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Nevada sits at just 26.1 percent (ranked 264th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.