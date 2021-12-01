CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Sherfield leads Nevada past Pepperdine 79-66

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 12:46 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 24 points and 10 assists as Nevada beat Pepperdine 79-66 on Tuesday night. Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 21 points for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge Jr. also had six rebounds.

The Wolf Pack was without coach Steve Alford, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the game and will isolate for 10 days. He will miss Nevada’s Texas road trip for games at North Texas and UT Arlington. Assistant coach Kory Barnett is serving as acting head coach.

Warren Washington had 13 points and eight rebounds for Nevada (4-4).

Mike Mitchell Jr. had 12 points for the Waves (2-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Houston Mallette added 10 points. Keith Fisher III had eight rebounds.

Jan Zidek, who was second on the Waves in scoring coming into the matchup with 12.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

