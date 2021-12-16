CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Sherfield just misses triple-double,…

Sherfield just misses triple-double, leads Nevada to win

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 12:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 28 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists as Nevada defeated Minnesota Duluth 98-62 on Wednesday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 25 points, Will Baker 17 and Kenan Blackshear scored 13 points and collected 11 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-4), who won their fourth straight.

Charlie Katona scored 15 points, Drew Blair added 14 and Joshua Brown had 12 for the Bulldogs.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's average housing subsidy sees big increase as real estate continues to get pricier

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up