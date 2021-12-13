CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Sheppard lifts Rhode Island over Milwaukee 82-58

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 10:29 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Rhode Island romped past Milwaukee 82-58 on Monday night.

Makhi Mitchell had 16 points for Rhode Island (8-3).

Milwaukee scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (2-8). Donovan Newby added 12 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

