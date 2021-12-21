CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Sheldon nets 19, No.…

Sheldon nets 19, No. 24 Ohio State women top San Diego St.

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points and No. 24 Ohio State defeated San Diego State 66-54 in the Buckeyes’ final nonconference game on Tuesday.

Braxtin Miller added 16 points and Taylor Mikesell 15 for the Buckeyes (9-2), who resume Big Ten play, where they are 1-1, at No. 9 Michigan on New Year’s Eve.

Mikesell had five points in a 10-0 run through the middle of the first quarter that gave Ohio State an 18-9 lead. The Aztecs worked back into a tie at 27 before the Buckeyes took a 35-30 lead into the break.

Ohio State scored the first six points of the third quarter and kept the lead between seven and 12. Miller’s 3-pointer to close the quarter made it 51-41 and she and Mikesell scored to open the fourth made it a 14-point game. San Diego State briefly got within nine with three minutes left.

Asia Avinger and Sophia Ramos both had 10 for the Aztecs (6-5) but were a combined 5-of-21 shooting. San Diego State shot 32%.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up