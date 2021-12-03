CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Shaver Jr. scores 17 to carry Boise State over Tulsa 63-58

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 11:33 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. registered 17 points as Boise State narrowly beat Tulsa 63-58 on Friday night.

Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (4-4). Emmanuel Akot added 12 points. Tyson Degenhart had 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-4). Sam Griffin added 14 points.

