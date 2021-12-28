CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 11:25 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, beating Fresno State 65-55 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for the Broncos (10-4). Mladen Armus added 12 points. Abu Kigab had eight rebounds and six assists.

Orlando Robinson had 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4).

