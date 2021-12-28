Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, beating Fresno…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, beating Fresno State 65-55 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for the Broncos (10-4). Mladen Armus added 12 points. Abu Kigab had eight rebounds and six assists.

Orlando Robinson had 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.