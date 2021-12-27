SEC play starts for No. 20 Florida, Ole Miss

No. 20 Florida (9-3, 0-0) vs. Mississippi (8-4, 0-0) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST…

No. 20 Florida (9-3, 0-0) vs. Mississippi (8-4, 0-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida and Mississippi meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Florida finished with nine wins and seven losses, while Mississippi won 10 games and lost eight.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Mississippi is 5-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 3-4 when falling shy of that total. Florida is 8-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 1-3 on the year, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gators have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Florida has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has scored 72 points and allowed 62.2 points over its last five games. Mississippi has managed 65.2 points while giving up 65.8 over its last five.

