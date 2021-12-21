CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Sears carries Ohio over South Carolina Upstate 85-70

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 3:40 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had a career-high 33 points as Ohio beat South Carolina Upstate 85-70 on Tuesday.

Sears made all 10 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jason Carter had 12 points for Ohio (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had 11 points.

Bryson Mozone had 18 points for the Spartans (3-9). Jordan Gainey added 14 points. Khydarius Smith had 10 points.

