Seabron, NC State visit Miami

North Carolina State (7-5, 0-1) vs. Miami (9-3, 1-0) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina State (7-5, 0-1) vs. Miami (9-3, 1-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dereon Seabron and North Carolina State will face Kameron McGusty and Miami. The junior Seabron has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. McGusty, a senior, is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DEREON: Seabron has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Canes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Miami has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three outings while North Carolina State has assists on 27 of 78 field goals (34.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wolfpack have turned the ball over only 10.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.