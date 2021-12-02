CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
SD takes on Waldorf College

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Waldorf College vs. South Dakota (4-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA school Waldorf College. South Dakota lost 61-52 at San Jose State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Kruz Perrott-Hunt has averaged 15 points for the Coyotes, while Mason Archambault has accounted for 13 points and four rebounds per game.PRECISE PERROTT-HUNT: Through seven games, South Dakota’s Kruz Perrott-Hunt has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 0-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Coyotes offense put up 60 points per contest in those four contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

