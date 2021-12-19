SD State looks to extend streak vs Kansas City

Kansas City (5-5, 0-0) vs. South Dakota State (9-4, 0-0) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas City (5-5, 0-0) vs. South Dakota State (9-4, 0-0)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Kansas City. In its last five wins against the Roos, South Dakota State has won by an average of 18 points. Kansas City’s last win in the series came on Nov. 28, 2015, a 64-57 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Roos are led by Josiah Allick and Evan Gilyard II. Allick has averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Gilyard has recorded 11.9 points per game. The Jackrabbits have been led by sophomores Baylor Scheierman and Noah Freidel, who are scoring 13.3 and 19 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ALLICK: Allick has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 64: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 64 points and 0-5 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jackrabbits are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 3-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Roos are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 0-5 when falling short of that total.

GET OUT AND RUN: The quick-tempoed South Dakota State offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Jackrabbits 26th nationally. Kansas City has not been as opportunistic as the Jackrabbits and is averaging only 66.7 possessions per game (ranked 290th).

