SD, N. Dakota seek first conference win

South Dakota (7-6, 0-2) vs. North Dakota (4-10, 0-1) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota (7-6, 0-2) vs. North Dakota (4-10, 0-1)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota goes up against North Dakota as both teams look for its first Summit League win of the season. South Dakota fell 68-57 at home to Kansas City in its last outing. North Dakota lost 86-76 at North Dakota State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Paul Bruns has averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Hawks. Tsotne Tsartsidze is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Coyotes have been led by Mason Archambault, who is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ARCHAMBAULT: Archambault has connected on 31.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 72.

COLD SPELL: South Dakota has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has attempted more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Coyotes have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.