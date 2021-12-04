CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Script flip… SMU pulls down curtain on Vandy in 84-72 win

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 8:36 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 21 points, Zach Nutall added 20, and SMU scored 56 after halftime to beat Vanderbilt 84-72 on Saturday night.

The Mustangs turned it around after the break when they went to intermission down 40-28. An 11-0 run to start the second half featured a 3-pointer and layup by Nutall and a layup and a pair of free throws from Emmanuel Bandoumel to reduce Vanderbilt’s lead to one.

Kendric Davis made a 3 and followed with a layup for a 51-47 lead with 14:19 remaining and SMU (7-3) proceeded to extend the lead from there. Scotty Pippen Jr. made a 3, reducing Vanderbilt’s deficit to 56-50 with 12:02 left before the Commodores (5-2) went almost four minutes without scoring.

Vanderbilt made 15 of 29 shot attempts in the first half compared to 8 for 33 after halftime. SMU conversely went from 11 for 33 to 19 for 30 in the second half.

Nutall’s 3 with 6:56 left before halftime gave SMU a 26-25 lead before the Commodores closed the half by outscoring SMU 15-2 which included a 9-0 run.

Pippen scored 29 points for Vanderbilt and Jordan Wright had 14 points with 12 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

