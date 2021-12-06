Scott, LMU visit Tulsa

Loyola Marymount (5-3) vs. Tulsa (4-4) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards…

Loyola Marymount (5-3) vs. Tulsa (4-4)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount will go up against Jeriah Horne and Tulsa. Scott has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Horne is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Horne, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have collectively scored 51 percent of Tulsa’s points this season. For Loyola Marymount, Scott, Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have combined to account for 69 percent of all Loyola Marymount scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Scott has had his hand in 46 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three contests while Loyola Marymount has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Lions have averaged 20.5 free throws per game and 24 per game over their last three games.

