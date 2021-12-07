Scott, E. Michigan host Niagara

Niagara (3-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (3-5) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

Niagara (3-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (3-5)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Marcus Hammond and Niagara will go up against Monty Scott and Eastern Michigan. Hammond has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. M. Scott is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Eastern Michigan’s M. Scott has averaged 16 points while Noah Farrakhan has put up 14.9 points. For the Purple Eagles, Hammond has averaged 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and two steals.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 74.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Purple Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Michigan has an assist on 26 of 82 field goals (31.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Niagara has assists on 41 of 71 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Eastern Michigan offense has averaged 75.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Eagles 17th nationally. Niagara has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 64.7 possessions per game (ranked 324th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

