Schwieger, Tate carry Loyola Chicago past Roosevelt 88-49

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Schwieger and Tate Hall combined to score 29 points to send Loyola Chicago to an 88-49 victory over Roosevelt on Tuesday night.

Schwieger came off the bench to score 15 points, while Hall had 14 points and five steals for the Ramblers (8-2), who won their fourth straight game. Jacob Hutson added 11 points, while Chris Knight scored 10.

Josh Redic had 11 points for the Lakers.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

