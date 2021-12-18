CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Schofield leads Dixie State past North Dakota 78-69

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 18 points as Dixie State defeated North Dakota 78-69 on Saturday.

Noa Gonsalves had 12 points for Dixie State (7-5), which earned its sixth straight win. Cameron Gooden added 10 points.

Paul Bruns scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-9). Ethan Igbanugo added 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

___

___

