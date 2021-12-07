Scheierman, SD State visit Idaho

South Dakota State (8-2) vs. Idaho (1-7) ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

South Dakota State (8-2) vs. Idaho (1-7)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Baylor Scheierman and South Dakota State will take on Trevante Anderson and Idaho. The sophomore Scheierman is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Anderson, a junior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Idaho’s Anderson has averaged 14.5 points and five rebounds while Mikey Dixon has put up 14.4 points. For the Jackrabbits, Scheierman has averaged 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Douglas Wilson has put up 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.SOLID SCHEIERMAN: Scheierman has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vandals. Idaho has 30 assists on 75 field goals (40 percent) across its past three outings while South Dakota State has assists on 64 of 103 field goals (62.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 91.1 points per game this season, ranking the Jackrabbits third among Division I teams. The Idaho defense has allowed 84.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 262nd overall).

