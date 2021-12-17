SC St. faces Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (4-6) vs. South Carolina State (4-8) Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Tennessee State (4-6) vs. South Carolina State (4-8)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and South Carolina State both look to put winning streaks together . Tennessee State beat Charleston Southern by three points on the road in its last outing. South Carolina State is coming off a 105-46 win at home over Carver College in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State’s Kassim Nicholson, Dedric Boyd and Kenny Cooper have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.NICHOLSON IS A FORCE: Nicholson has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: South Carolina State is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has 38 assists on 93 field goals (40.9 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee State has assists on 37 of 85 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State is ranked second in the MEAC with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

