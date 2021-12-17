Sasser, No. 14 Houston visit Oklahoma St.

No. 14 Houston (9-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3) Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

No. 14 Houston (9-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Marcus Sasser and No. 14 Houston will face Avery Anderson III and Oklahoma State. Sasser has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Anderson is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Oklahoma State’s Anderson has averaged 12.9 points and 2.2 steals while Isaac Likekele has put up 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Cougars, Sasser has averaged 16.7 points and 2.2 steals while Kyler Edwards has put up 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Sasser has connected on 45.1 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Oklahoma State is 5-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 2-3 when it falls shy of that mark. Houston is 7-0 when it tallies at least 10 steals and and 2-2 this year, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) across its past three outings while Houston has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cougars 22nd among Division I teams. The Oklahoma State offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cowboys 318th, nationally).

