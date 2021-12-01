CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Sandage scores 33 to carry W. Illinois past Ball St. 93-80

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:56 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Colton Sandage had a career-high 33 points as Western Illinois beat Ball State 93-80 on Wednesday night.

Sandage hit 7 of 9 3-pointers.

Trenton Massner had 18 points and eight rebounds for Western Illinois (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Luka Barisic added 14 points. Tamell Pearson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Luke Bumbalough had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (3-4). Miryne Thomas added 14 points. Jaylin Sellers had 11 points.

