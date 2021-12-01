Sandage scores 33 to carry W. Illinois past Ball St. 93-80

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Colton Sandage had a career-high 33 points as Western Illinois beat Ball State 93-80 on Wednesday…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Colton Sandage had a career-high 33 points as Western Illinois beat Ball State 93-80 on Wednesday night.

Sandage hit 7 of 9 3-pointers.

Trenton Massner had 18 points and eight rebounds for Western Illinois (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Luka Barisic added 14 points. Tamell Pearson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Luke Bumbalough had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (3-4). Miryne Thomas added 14 points. Jaylin Sellers had 11 points.

