Sandage leads W. Illinois over Cent. Michigan 97-70

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:56 PM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Colton Sandage scored 25 points as Western Illinois rolled past Central Michigan 97-70 on Sunday.

Will Carius added 20 points for the Leathernecks.

Trenton Massner had 11 points for Western Illinois (8-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Western Illinois posted a season-high 17 3-pointers and scored 59 points in the first half, also a season best.

Cameron Healy had 24 points for the Chippewas (1-7), who have lost five games in a row. Kevin Miller added 15 points and six assists. Harrison Henderson had 11 points.

