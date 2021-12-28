CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
San Francisco routs Academy of Art 111-78

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 11:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz scored 18 points apiece as San Francisco extended its home winning streak to eight games, easily defeating Academy of Art 111-78 on Tuesday night. Gabe Stefanini added 17 points for the Dons.

Yauhen Massalski had 12 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (13-1).

It was the first time this season San Francisco scored at least 100 points.

San Francisco achieved season highs with 20 3-pointers and 21 assists.

San Francisco totaled 55 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Deang Deang had 21 points for the Urban Knights. Denny Slay II added 17 points. Adrian Byrd-Jelinek had 11 points.

