San Diego takes on Cal Lutheran

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Cal Lutheran vs. San Diego (5-5)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will be taking on the Kingsmen of Division III Cal Lutheran. San Diego is coming off a 52-51 home win over Cal Poly in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marcellus Earlington has averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Toreros, while Jase Townsend has recorded 11.7 points per game.MIGHTY MARCELLUS: Earlington has connected on 43.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Toreros scored 62.8 points per contest across those four games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

