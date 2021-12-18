CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
San Diego St. tops Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 63-53

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 12:53 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Trey Pulliam had 15 points as San Diego State beat Saint Mary’s 63-53 on Friday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Matt Bradley had 14 points for San Diego State (7-3). Adam Seiko added 12 points.

Tommy Kuhse had 13 points for the Gaels (10-3). Matthias Tass added 12 points and three blocks.

