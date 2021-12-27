CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
San Diego St. squares off against San Diego Christian

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 3:31 PM

San Diego Christian vs. San Diego State (8-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego State Aztecs will be taking on the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. San Diego State is coming off a 78-57 win at home against UC San Diego in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Matt Bradley has averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds this year for San Diego State. Trey Pulliam has paired with Bradley with 10.6 points per game.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 27.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State went 5-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Aztecs offense scored 70.4 points per matchup across those seven games.

