San Diego St. squares off against San Diego Christian

San Diego Christian vs. San Diego State (8-3) Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Christian vs. San Diego State (8-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego State Aztecs will be taking on the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. San Diego State is coming off a 78-57 win at home against UC San Diego in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Matt Bradley has averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds this year for San Diego State. Trey Pulliam has paired with Bradley with 10.6 points per game.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 27.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State went 5-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Aztecs offense scored 70.4 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.