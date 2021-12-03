Samford goes up against Belmont

Belmont (6-3) vs. Samford (6-1) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Samford both…

Belmont (6-3) vs. Samford (6-1)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Samford both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of an easy home victory in their last game. Samford earned an 83-58 win over Mississippi College on Tuesday, while Belmont won easily 94-65 over Lipscomb on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Bruins points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ques Glover has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Belmont is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-3 when fewer than three Bruins players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Samford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 68.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked sixth in all of Division I with an average of 77.6 possessions per game.

