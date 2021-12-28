Samford, Furman start conference play

Samford (10-2, 0-0) vs. Furman (8-5, 0-0) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits…

Samford (10-2, 0-0) vs. Furman (8-5, 0-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Furman as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Samford finished with two wins and nine losses, while Furman won 10 games and lost five.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter, Mike Bothwell and Conley Garrison have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Slawson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Furman field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 32 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Paladins are 6-0 when holding opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bulldogs are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 74.

TWO STREAKS: Samford has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points and allowing 71.3 points during those contests. Furman has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

