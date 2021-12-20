Samford faces Ole Miss

Samford (9-2) vs. Mississippi (8-3) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford and…

Samford (9-2) vs. Mississippi (8-3)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . Samford beat Kennesaw State by one point in its last outing. Mississippi is coming off a 76-68 win over Dayton in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.GIFTED GLOVER: Ques Glover has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Mississippi is 6-0 when scoring at least 73 points and 2-3 when falling shy of that total. Samford is 8-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 1-2 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rebels are 6-0 when they score at least 73 points and 2-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked first among SoCon teams with an average of 74.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.