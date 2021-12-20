CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Samford faces Ole Miss

Samford faces Ole Miss

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Samford (9-2) vs. Mississippi (8-3)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . Samford beat Kennesaw State by one point in its last outing. Mississippi is coming off a 76-68 win over Dayton in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.GIFTED GLOVER: Ques Glover has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Mississippi is 6-0 when scoring at least 73 points and 2-3 when falling shy of that total. Samford is 8-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 1-2 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rebels are 6-0 when they score at least 73 points and 2-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked first among SoCon teams with an average of 74.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up