Sacred Heart, Bryant meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 6:31 AM

Sacred Heart (5-9, 1-0) vs. Bryant (5-7, 1-0)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Sacred Heart faces Bryant. Sacred Heart beat Long Island-Brooklyn by four at home in its last outing. Bryant is coming off an 80-76 win at Central Connecticut in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryant’s Peter Kiss has averaged 18.6 points and six rebounds while Charles Pride has put up 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Tyler Thomas has averaged 18.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while Nico Galette has put up 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 34.3 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Bryant has 41 assists on 89 field goals (46.1 percent) across its past three games while Sacred Heart has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant is ranked second in the NEC with an average of 72.5 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

