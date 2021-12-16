CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Sac State squares off against Menlo

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Menlo vs. Sacramento State (3-5)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State Hornets will be taking on the Oaks of Division III Menlo. Sacramento State lost 68-66 loss at home to Montana State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Bryce Fowler has averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for Sacramento State. Zach Chappell is also a big contributor, with eight points per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bryce Fowler has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. Bryce Fowler has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacramento State went 1-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Hornets scored 62 points per contest across those three contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

