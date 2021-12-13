CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
S. Carolina faces Allen

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 3:30 PM

Allen vs. South Carolina (7-2)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to battle the Yellow Jackets of NAIA program Allen. South Carolina is coming off a 66-65 win in Rock Hill over Florida State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson, James Reese V and Jermaine Couisnard have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ERIK: Through nine games, South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson has connected on 27.9 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina went 2-2 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Gamecocks put up 69 points per matchup in those four contests.

