S. Alabama looks to sweep Tarleton St.

South Alabama (9-2) vs. Tarleton St. (3-8)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton St. seeks revenge on South Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Mobile. The teams last played on Dec. 14, when Tarleton St. made just eight free throws on 12 attempts while the Jaguars hit 20 of 29 on their way to the 69-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tarleton St.’s Tahj Small, Montre Gipson and Shakur Daniel have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MANNING JR.: Charles Manning Jr. has connected on 28.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tarleton St. is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 63.

SHARING THE BURDEN: South Alabama is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-2 when fewer than four Jaguars players score in double-figures.

STIFLING DEFENSE: South Alabama has held opposing teams to 59.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

