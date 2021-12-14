CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Rutty scores 12 to lead Monmouth over Yale 69-60

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:07 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nikkei Rutty posted 12 points and eight rebounds as Monmouth beat Yale 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Walker Miller had 16 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth (9-2). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 15 points. George Papas had six rebounds.

Azar Swain had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-7). Jalen Gabbidon added 14 points. Eze Dike had 10 points.

Matthue Cotton scored two points despite heading into the matchup as the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

