Rutgers, Illinois start Big Ten play

Rutgers (4-3, 0-0) vs. Illinois (5-2, 0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Illinois meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Rutgers finished with 10 wins and 10 losses, while Illinois won 16 games and lost four.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 33 percent of all Fighting Illini points over the last five games.ROBUST RON: Ron Harper Jr. has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Fighting Illini are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Illinois’s Plummer has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 16 for 31 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the nation. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 278th among Division I teams).

