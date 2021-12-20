Russell, Southeast Mo. visit California Baptist

Southeast Missouri (5-7) vs. California Baptist (8-3) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two freshman…

Southeast Missouri (5-7) vs. California Baptist (8-3)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two freshman guards will be on display as Phillip Russell and Southeast Missouri will take on Taran Armstrong and California Baptist. P. Russell is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games. Taran Armstrong is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 assists over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The play-making Taran Armstrong has put up 11.7 points, seven rebounds and 7.8 assists to lead the charge for the Lancers. Complementing Taran Armstrong is Daniel Akin, who is maintaining an average of 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by P. Russell, who is averaging 14.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. Taran Armstrong has accounted for 19 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 69.2 percent of its free throws. The Lancers are 3-3 when they shoot below 69.2 percent from the line.

TIGHTENING UP: California Baptist’s offense has turned the ball over 13.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last five games.

