CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Russell, Southeast Mo. visit…

Russell, Southeast Mo. visit California Baptist

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southeast Missouri (5-7) vs. California Baptist (8-3)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two freshman guards will be on display as Phillip Russell and Southeast Missouri will take on Taran Armstrong and California Baptist. P. Russell is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games. Taran Armstrong is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 assists over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The play-making Taran Armstrong has put up 11.7 points, seven rebounds and 7.8 assists to lead the charge for the Lancers. Complementing Taran Armstrong is Daniel Akin, who is maintaining an average of 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by P. Russell, who is averaging 14.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. Taran Armstrong has accounted for 19 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 69.2 percent of its free throws. The Lancers are 3-3 when they shoot below 69.2 percent from the line.

TIGHTENING UP: California Baptist’s offense has turned the ball over 13.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up