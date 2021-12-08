CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 test kits heading to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic-learning causes Md. school-readiness rates drop | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Russell leads SE Missouri over Evansville 75-73

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:03 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell had a career-high 24 points as Southeast Missouri edged past Evansville 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Shamar Givance missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Russell missed the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds to play.

DQ Nicholas had 17 points for Southeast Missouri (5-4). Chris Harris added 12 points. Nygal Russell had 7 points and 15 rebounds.

Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces (4-8). Givance added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Jawaun Newton had 15 points.

