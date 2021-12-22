CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Rowell carries California Baptist over SE Missouri 84-68

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 1:37 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 24 points as California Baptist won its ninth consecutive home game, beating Southeast Missouri 84-68 on Tuesday night.

Rowell hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Daniel Akin had 17 points and 14 rebounds for California Baptist (9-3). Chance Hunter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Reed Nottage had 13 points.

Phillip Russell had 17 points for the Redhawks (5-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chris Harris added 16 points. Eric Reed Jr. had 11 points.

