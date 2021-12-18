CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Rodriguez scores 24 to carry Idaho St. past Bethesda 103-68

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jared Rodriguez had a season-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Idaho State snapped its eight-game losing streak, easily beating Bethesda 103-68 on Saturday night.

Emmit Taylor III had 17 points for Idaho State (2-8). Aj Burgin added 15 points. Austin Smellie had 13 points.

Tarik Cool, the Bengals’ leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, had only five points. He shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

It was the first time this season Idaho State scored at least 100 points, posting season highs with 20 3-pointers and 26 assists.

Josiah Woods and Christopher Blount had 14 points apiece for the Flames. Daniel Estes had 12 points.

