Rocak lifts UC San Diego past D-III Cal Tech 93-52

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 11:40 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toni Rocak had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lift UC San Diego to a 93-52 win over Division III-member Cal Tech on Saturday.

Francis Nwaokorie had 12 points for UC San Diego (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Lunden Taylor added 11 points.

UC San Diego led 53-25 at halftime, a season best, and distributed 21 assists; also a season high.

Chase Pagon had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers. Spencer Schneider added 10 points and nine rebounds.

